5 inter-state dacoits held for looting steel plates from Jindal plant in Jajpur

Jajpur: Police arrested five inter-state dacoits for allegedly looting steel plates worth Rs 56 lakh of Jindal Stainless Limited at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district today.

According to sources, a few days ago, as many as 13 bundles of steel plates were being transported by the company to Vizag. The accused intercepted the vehicle and looted the steel plates.

A complaint was lodged by the Jindal Stainless Limited and acting on the basis of complaint Jakhapura police of Maharastra nabbed the five looters in Mumbai.

Cops have seized eight bundles of steel plates, a car and a trailer from their possession.

Cases under relevant Sections were registered against the accused persons and they will soon be forwarded to court, sources added.