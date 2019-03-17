5 Indians killed in Christchurch terror attack

Christchurch: Latest reports said that five Indians were among the 50 people killed by a white supremacist who sprayed bullets at two mosques in Christchurch.

The Indian high commission has confirmed on Sunday that five Indians were killed in the attack.

This is the worst attack on Muslims in New Zealand.

The attacker is an Australia-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, who opened indiscriminate firing at the mosques on Friday prayers.

Shortly after the attack on Friday, India’s High Commissioner in New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli had tweeted that “there are 9 missing persons of Indian nationality/origin”.

He, however, added that official confirmation was awaited.