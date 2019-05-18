5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

Java: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rocked Indonesia on Saturday morning, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to reports, the quake occurred at 8:51 pm (local time) and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There was no immediate report of damage of property or casualties as a result of the earthquake, officials said.

Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic ‘Ring of Fire’, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

It may be recalled that in December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka.