5.5 magnitude quake hits western Turkey

Ankara: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale struck Denizli, in the western Turkey, on Wednesday morning, according to disaster management authority.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Acipayam district at 9:34 a.m. local time at a depth of 11.3 kilometers (7.0 miles).

The authorities said the region experienced two aftershocks measuring magnitude 4.8 and 4.5 respectively.

Media reports said the tremors were also felt in the neighboring provinces of Izmir and Antalya.

Acipayam Mayor Hulusi Şevkan told the media that there is no loss of life nor anyone was wounded. He said some wooden houses were damaged in the earthquake.