4th World Wealth Yoga Ch’ship: Para-athlete Toran Yadav wins 3 silver medals

Chhattisgarh: Para-athlete Toran Yadav from Chhattisgarh has won 3 silver medals at 4th World Wealth Yoga Festival and Championship in Europe.

Toran, a para-athlete from Khatti village in Chhattisgarh, who represented India at 4th World Wealth Yoga Festival and Championship has won 3 silver medals.  He clinched two silver medals in the rhythmic pair and artistic pair and a bronze medal in athletic yoga.

The 19-year-old started yoga at the age of 9 and soon he was selected to represent India. Yadav never felt like that he is specially abled and always had the will to do something for the country. When asked Toran said, “I feel very proud to have represented India. I want to do something in the field of Yoga in the future.”

