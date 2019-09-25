4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Ch’ship Kanpur UP (Men) Day 4 Results

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Action in the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Men) continued here today into its fourth day on Wednesday, which saw Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Odisha register victories in their Quarter-Final matches held here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium.

In the first Quarter-Final match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-2 in a high-octane contest. Karanbir Singh put Hockey Punjab in the lead with a field goal in the fourth minute before Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu fought back through goals by Pitchaimani (4′) and Tiras K (9′) in the first half. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were on their way to victory when they were leading at 2-1. However, Captain Mahkeet Singh scored two goals in the 19th and 20th minutes of the match and took Hockey Punjab to a sensational win.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand played out a hard-fought match in the second Quarter-Final of the day. Both sides were neck and neck until the very last minute of the game, however, Uttar Pradesh Hockey prevailed 8-7 in the Penalty Shootout. Noyel Topno scored three goals in the first half to help Hockey Jharkhand take the lead at 3-2 at the end of the first half. Uttar Pradesh Hockey upped the ante in the second half and scored three more goals. They were in the driver’s seat until Hockey Jharkhand found the back of the net in the 20th minute and took the game to a Penalty Shootout. The teams were tied at 5-5 at the end of full time. Mohd. Saif Khan (2′, 14′), Mohammed Haris (8′), Mohd. Saif Khan (14′) and Saurabh Anand (17′) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Noyel Topno (3′, 7′, 10′, 20′) and Anurud Bhengra (15′) scored for Hockey Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand were neck and neck in the Penalty Shootout as well. Both sides scored in all five of their shots and took the game to Sudden Death. Eventually, Mohd Amir Khan held his nerve and took Uttar Pradesh Hockey to a 8-7 victory in the Penalty Shootout as Captain Jen Soreng missed his shot for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Karnataka recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hockey Maharashtra in the third Quarter-Final of the day. Hockey Maharashtra were in the contest when they kept Hockey Karnataka at bay in the first half. Both sides went into the break with the scoreline reading 0-0. Once Mohammed Raheel Mouseen found the back of the net in the 13th minute, Hockey Karnataka rode on the momentum and scored three more goals. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (13′, 17′), Captain Pradhan Somanna (13′) and Somaiah K P (19′) were the scorers for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Odisha booked a place in the Semi-Finals with a 3-2 win over Hockey Haryana in the final Quarter-Final match of the day. Hockey Haryana fought hard to stay in the contest in the first half as both sides scored two goals each. However, Hockey Odisha scored the winner in the second half and ensured that Hockey Haryana doesn’t score until the end of the match. Manoj Kindo (7′, 16′) and Cyril Lugun (2′) scored for Hockey Odisha, while Manpreet (4′) and Jagwant Singh (8′) were the scorers for Hockey Haryana.

The Semi-Finals, Bronze Medal match and Final of the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Men) will take place on Friday, 27th September 2019 as per the below schedule:

Semi-Final 1 (Men) – 0820hrs IST – Hockey Punjab v Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Semi-Final 2 (Men) – 0900hrs IST – Hockey Karnataka v Hockey Odisha

Bronze Medal match (Men) – 1540hrs IST – TBC

Final (Men) – 1700hrs IST – TBC

The schedule for the Combined Men & Women category event, which is set to take place on Thursday, 26th September 2019, has been updated. Please find below the schedule:

Match 1 – 0700hrs IST – Hockey Maharashtra v Hockey Odisha

Match 2 – 0740hrs IST – Hockey Haryana v Hockey Jharkhand

Match 3 – 0820hrs IST – Hockey Karnataka v Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

Match 4 – 0900hrs IST – Uttar Pradesh Hockey v Hockey Punjab