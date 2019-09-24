4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Ch’ship Kanpur UP (Men) Day 3 Results

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Action in the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Men) continued here today into its third day on Tuesday, which saw Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Punjab register victories in their respective last Pool matches held here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium.

The first match of the day saw Hockey Haryana register their third consecutive victory in the competition. Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 5-0 in Pool B as Manpreet (11′, 14′), Pardeep Mor (4′), Captain Mandeep Antil (12′) and Sunil (15′) scored for the winners. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were in the contest in the first half when Hockey Haryana netted just one goal, but once Manpreet found the back of the net in the 11th minute, Hockey Haryana rode on the momentum and achieved a brilliant victory. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu lost all three of their Pool matches.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Maharashtra played out a hard-fought Pool B contest in the second match of the day. Hockey Maharashtra fought till the very end, but eventually went down 3-4 to Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Venkatesh Kenche put Hockey Maharashtra in the lead with a field goal in the fifth minute, but thereafter Uttar Pradesh Hockey scored three goals in the first half and inched ahead. Uttar Pradesh Hockey ensured that they stayed in the lead in the second half and eventually walked off the ground as winners. Raj Kumar Pal (7′, 10′), Mohd Amir Khan (9′), Vishal Singh (17′) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Venkatesh Kenche (5′), Tyron Pereira (14′) and Mohd. Alishan (19′) scored for Hockey Maharashtra.

Hockey Jharkhand recorded their first victory of the tournament with a 9-6 win over Hockey Karnataka in Pool A. Hockey Jharkhand took a massive lead when they scored five goals in the first half. Hockey Karnataka tried to fight back with four goals in the second half, but Hockey Jharkhand kept scoring goals in tandem. Both sides scored four goals each in the second half as Hockey Jharkhand ensured that they stayed in the lead. Noyel Topno (5′, 8′, 9′, 13′, 18′), Vijay Xess (3′, 12′), Anurud Bhengra (5′) and Ashim Tirkey (16′) scored for Hockey Jharkhand, while Abharan Sudev (15′, 19′, 20′), Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (1′, 7′) and V T Rathan Muthanna (17′) scored for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Punjab recorded their second consecutive victory in the tournament after beating Hockey Odisha 5-1 in a Pool A match. The two teams were neck and neck when Hockey Punjab led at 2-1 at the end of the first half. However, Surdarshan Singh scored three goals in the second half, which helped Hockey Punjab race away with the match. Surdarshan Singh (4′, 11′, 13′, 17′) and Captain Mahkeet Singh (3′) scored for Hockey Punjab, while Sushil Dhanwar scored the only goal for Hockey Odisha in the first minute of the game.

The Quarter-Finals of the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Men) will take place on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 as per the below schedule: