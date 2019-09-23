4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur (Men) Day 2 Results

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Men) continued into its second day here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium on Monday.

Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra played out a high-octane match in the first game of the day with the former emerging victorious, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinched their first victory of the competition with a win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Odisha in the third match of the day before Hockey Punjab notched their first victory of the competition after beating Hockey Jharkhand.

The second day of the tournament began with a hard-fought match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra in Pool B. Taleb Shah (3’) put Hockey Maharashtra in the lead early on in the match, before Deepak (6’) quickly levelled the scores with a field goal. The two teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first half. Both sides tried making inroads in the second half, but it was Hockey Haryana’s Captain Mandeep Antil who found the winner in the 13th minute. Hockey Maharashtra tried their best to come back into the contest, but Hockey Haryana ensured that they stayed in the lead and won the match 2-1. Hockey Haryana registered their second victory in the tournament after beating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-3 on Sunday. Hockey Maharashtra had started the competition on a winning note with a 5-1 victory over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey bounced back with a 7-0 win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Pool B. Uttar Pradesh Hockey faced a 3-4 loss against Hockey Haryana in their first match of the tournament. Saurabh Anand and Mohd. Saif Khan set the ball rolling with a goal each in the first half before Uttar Pradesh Hockey scored five more goals in the second half. Mohd. Saif Khan (8’, 18’, 20’) was the best player of the match with three goals. Saurabh Anand scored another goal in the 16th minute, while Raj Kumar Pal (19’) and Vishal Singh (20’) were the other scorers of the match. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registered their second loss of the competition.

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Odisha played out a high-octane Pool A game in the third match of the day. Both sides were tied at 2-2 at the end of the first half, before Hockey Karnataka raced away to a 8-4 victory. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen was the star of the match with five goals for Hockey Karnataka. The teams were neck and neck when Hockey Karnataka led at 4-3 in the 14th minute, but once they took a three-goal lead through Abharan Sudev’s goal in the 17th minute, Hockey Karnataka ensured that they walked off the field as winners. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (2′, 11′, 13′, 16′, 20′), Abharan Sudev (3′, 17′) and Captain Pradhan Somanna (18′) scored for Hockey Karnataka, while Albert Tete (2′), Prasad Kujur (4′), Captain Deepak John Kerketta (14′) and Sushil Dhanwar (17′) scored for Hockey Odisha.

Hockey Punjab opened their account in the points table with a 3-0 victory over Hockey Jharkhand in the final Pool A match of the day. Hockey Punjab lost 4-5 to Hockey Karnataka in their first match, while Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Odisha 3-2 on Sunday. The first half of the match between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jharkhand was hard-fought with the former team finding the back of the net in the 7th minute. Hockey Punjab rode on the momentum and scored two more goals in the 12th and 20th minutes respectively. Surdarshan Singh (7′), Karanbir Singh (12′) and Karajwinder Singh (20′) were the scorers for Hockey Punjab.

Action in the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Men) will continue on Tuesday, 24th September 2019 with all the eight teams playing their respective third Pool matches.