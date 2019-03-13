48th National Safety Week observed by Vedanta Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda observed the 48th National Safety Week from March 4 to 11 with events and activities designed around this year’s National Safety Week theme, ‘Cultivate and Sustain a Safety Culture for Building the Nation’.

The company’s safety campaign was kick-started on March 4 with a safety rally and oath taking ceremony involving more than 600 employees. Held inside the plant premises, the rally was to spread awareness on safety and prevention of accidents & injuries at the Workplace. The same was also emulated inside the Vedanta Township as ‘Suraksha Mahakumbh’ to spread safety awareness to the families of the employees.

Over the course of the campaign, various activities such as Safety Quiz, painting, model making competition and case study presentations of dangerous zones/scenarios were conducted for employees, families, and schools in the community. March 11 marked the closing ceremony, where winners of activities and events were awarded. Swaroop Jena, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, and Anil Nanda, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers, graced the occasion as dignitaries of honor.

Speaking on the week-long observance, Abhijit Pati, CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “At Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, our organisational culture has a safety-first approach driven by some of the industries’ best fire, safety, and sustainability experts. Our values and endeavors towards safety are guided by a well-defined Sustainability Framework which is derived from the apex bodies on sustainability. Our activities are undertaken to ensure the health and safety of our people, contribute to socioeconomic development in the communities and regions where we operate and manage environmental footprint.”

Cho Yiu Chan, Head, HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) department said, “Our efforts towards advocating safe practices and policies are aimed at sensitization of our employees as well as members of the community. We are committed to instilling a safety-first zero-harm culture at workplace & beyond, and our Health, Safety & Environment department (HSE) is relentlessly working towards ensuring the same.”

At Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, safety is deeply etched into the work culture. The company’s sustainable development agenda is built on four pillars – Responsible Stewardship; Building Strong Relationships; Adding and Sharing Value; and Strategic Communications – developed in line with our core values, internal and external sustainability imperatives, UNGC’s 10 principles, United Nation’s SDGs and standards set by International Finance Corporation (IFC), ICMM and OECD. The company is committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth, which creates value for both stakeholders and shareholders.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia, Ireland, Liberia, and Sri Lanka.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta’s strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.