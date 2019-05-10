48-hour silence period to start in Delhi from Friday evening

New Delhi: The poll campaigning in the national capital will come to an end on Friday evening as it is mandatory to maintain silence period for 48 hours.

The blaring of microphones will stop in all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. The national capital will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of LS elections.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh told reporters here that the campaigning will end this evening as the 48-hour silence period will kick in at 6 pm today which will remain in force till 6 pm on Sunday.

As many as 523 polling locations have been identified till date as critical, the polling official said.

Singh said special paramilitary forces will be deployed and there will be webcasting and CCTV facilities.

He said all measures have been taken to ensure for smooth polling.