48 grams of Brown Sugar seized in Jatni, 4 held

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate police and Jatni police on Thursday seized brown sugar weighing 48 grams near an educational institute in Jatni. Police have also arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Ranjan Barik, Prafulla Mohapatra, Soumya Ranjan Khatua and Asish Routray in this connection.

Acting on reliable inputs, the police team conducted a raid and arrested four persons claimed to have procured the contraband from Jaleswar in Balasore district.

Police have seized brown sugar weighing 48 grams near an educational institute in Jatni and interrogating the accused persons to ascertain the involvement of others in brown sugar peddling near the institute, an official said.