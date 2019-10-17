48 grams of Brown Sugar seized in Jatni, 4 held

Twin CityCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Brown Sugar seized
8

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate police and Jatni police on Thursday seized brown sugar weighing 48 grams near an educational institute in Jatni. Police have also arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been  identified as Ranjan Barik, Prafulla Mohapatra, Soumya Ranjan Khatua and Asish Routray in this connection.

Related Posts

Three accused who escaped from Nandankanan PS nabbed again

Woman, youth thrashed, tonsured over illicit affair in…

Woman PEO’s mysterious death in Jajpur; five detained

Acting on reliable inputs, the police team conducted a raid and arrested four persons claimed to have procured the contraband from Jaleswar in Balasore district.

Police have seized brown sugar weighing 48 grams near an educational institute in Jatni and interrogating the accused persons to ascertain the involvement of others in brown sugar peddling near the institute, an official said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Three accused who escaped from Nandankanan PS nabbed again

Woman, youth thrashed, tonsured over illicit affair in…

Woman PEO’s mysterious death in Jajpur; five detained

1 of 1,565