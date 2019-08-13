48 dead, 12 missing in Karnataka floods

Bengaluru: The death toll in Karnataka floods has risen to 48 while 12 others are reportedly missing, officials said even as torrential rain continues.

The officials said the maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belagavi district where 13 people were killed while four others are missing. A total of 4,08,322 people have been rescued from the district and evacuated to safer places.

As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them.

Reports said the floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 767 animals reported dead. The Meteorological Centre here has predicted heavy rain across Coastal districts in Karnataka and in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South interior Karnataka.

The Met office further said rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa is likely to decrease significantly from August 15.