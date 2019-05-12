Phase VI of Lok Sabha Election: 46.52% voting till 3 pm

New Delhi: The voting percentage is 46.52 till 3 pm on Sunday in phase VI of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 which is currently underway.

As per the latest information, West Bengal recorded 63.09, Delhi recorded 36.73, Haryana recorded 47.57, Uttar Pradesh recorded 40.96, Bihar recorded 43.86, Jharkhand recorded 54.09 and Madhya Pradesh recorded 48.53 per cent till 3 pm today.

There are 59 parliamentary seats up for grabs in this phase. The states polling today are Bihar (8 parliamentary constituencies), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8) and Delhi-NCR (7).

Delhi is one of the key regions in this Lok Sabha polls. Some of the bigwigs from Congress, BJP as well as AAP are contesting from Delhi.

There are 164 candidates in the fray this time in Delhi, out of which 18 are women.