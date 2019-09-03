45 kg ganja seized in Nabarangpur, two smugglers held

Nabarangpur: Excise department sleuths today seized 45 kg of ganja near Chaunriaguda in Nabarangpur town on Tuesday morning and arrested two smugglers from the spot.

According to reports, a team of police was conducting patrolling this morning, when they intercepted two motorcyclists on suspicion. Upon search, the cops found their bags stashed with cannabis.

In an attempt to escape arrest, the smugglers identified as Biswanath Das (20) and Satish Chandra (26) threw their motorcycles and tried to flee the spot. But the police team chased down the duo soon, informed Excise inspector Bipra Charan Mandal.

Two bags filled with ganja weighing around 45 kg along with two motorcycles with registration numbers have been seized from them, the police further added.