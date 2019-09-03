43 proposals received for Light House Projects

New Delhi: The government has received 43 proposals from 19 agencies for the Light House Projects under GHTC-India at six locations.

The LHPs will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow. While Indore, Ranchi and Rajkot received six proposals each, Chennai received 11 proposals, Tripura received five proposals and Lucknow received nine proposals.

The Technical proposals were opened today at 3.00 PM from E-Procurement Portal in the presence of the Tender Evaluation Committee which included one member from each six States. The Tender Evaluation Committee constituted at MoHUA will evaluate the Technical proposals and submit the Detailed report. MoHUA will intimate the participating agencies regarding the date of opening of financial proposals.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) organised a global challenge to explore proven innovative technologies for mainstreaming in the Housing Construction in India. In this regard, Global Housing technology Challenge-India was initiated by MoHUA. Subsequently, MoHUA had published Request for Proposals (RFPs) for construction of Light House Projects (LHPs) at six selected sites under GHTC-India on July 05, 2019 at www.eprocure.gov.in. for each location.

These RFPs were published for location wise LHPs viz. Madhya Pradesh- Indore, Gujarat- Rajkot, Tamil Nadu- Chennai, Jharkhand-Ranchi, Tripura- Agartala, Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow. These Light House Projects intends to implement pilot projects of approximately 1000 houses at each location using the shortlisted proven technologies under GHTC-India.

A pre-bid meeting in this regard was organized on 29th July 2019 at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi. The last date to upload technical and financial bids online was 3.00 pm on 02/09/2019.