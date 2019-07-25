42-year-old man found murdered in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: The body of a 42-year-old man who was allegedly beaten to death was found at Balenga village under Kodinga police limits in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased was identified as Balabhadra Amanatya.

According to reports, Balabhadra had gone to Kotpad on his bicycle on Wednesday and did not return home. His body was found in a forest near his village today.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. A blood-stained stick and his bicycle were recovered from the spot.

The body has been sent to a hospital for post mortem. While the circumstantial evidence hints that the man was beaten to death, the police have launched a probe into the matter.