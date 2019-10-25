42 Malicious Apps Affected 8 Million Android Users

London: Security researchers have detected a massive year-long adware campaign where the involved apps were installed on users’ Android devices eight million times from Google Play alone.

Slovak internet security company ESET identified 42 apps on Google Play as belonging to the campaign, which had been running since July 2018. Of those, 21 were still available at the time of discovery.

“We reported the apps to the Google security team and they were swiftly removed. However, the apps are still available in third-party app stores,” said the researchers in a statement on Thursday.

Once a user installed an adware-infected app, the app will show full-screen ads on the device’s display at intervals.