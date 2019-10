42 Havildar Majors promoted to Drill Sub-Inspector of Police

Bhubaneswar: As many as 42 Havildar Majors of different districts/establishments across the state have been promoted to the rank of Drill Sub-Inspector of Police on Thursday.

As per the direction of DGP, BK Sharma, the Central Selection Board of Odisha Police has selected the Havildar Majors for promotion.

On promotion, they have been posted to the Districts/ Establishments as follows-

Sl. No. Name Present place of posting Posted to 1. Sahadev Sethy (SC) Baragarh Mayurbhanj 2. Brundaban Dalai (SC) Police Commissionerate Police Commissinerate 3. Nilakantha Digal (SC) Kandhamal Sundaragarh 4. Trilochan Sethi (SC) Nawarangpur Malkangiri 5. Banamali Behera (SC) Khordha Police Commissionerate 6. Gopal Sethi (SC) Gajapati Ganjam 7. Praphul Ch.Sethi (SC) Bolangir PTC, Angul 8. Piter Kishore Beck (ST) Rourkela Sundargarh 9. Arjun Naik (ST) Keonjhar Sundaragarh 10. Pabitra Mohan Naik (ST) Bolangir Sundargarh 11. Simachal Dash Koraput Rayagada 12. Paramananda Bisoi Rayagada Ganjam 13. Debendra Kumar Jena Puri Nayagarh 14. Ghanashyam Acharya Jharsuguda PTC,Angul 15. Bijaya Kumar Acharya PTC, Angul PTC,Angul 16. Panchanan Sahoo Bolangir SRP, Rourkela 17. Pranabandhu Sethi (SC) Sambalpur Dhenkanal 18. Subhranta Kumar Mahanandia (SC) Kendrapara Jajpur 19. Panua Behera (SC) Gajapati Khordha 20. Kshetrabasi Sahoo Sambalpur Jharsuguda 21. Nagendranath Mohanty Jagatsinghpur Jajpur 22. Rajanikanta Choudhury Berhampur Nuapara 23. Digendra Tripathy Nawarangpur Rourkela 24. Chatrubhuja Sahoo Nayagarh Angul 25. Narayan Sabat Berhampur Balasore 26. Bhikari Ch. Panda Berhampur Bhadrak 27. Rabindra Kumar Mohanty Boudh Kalahandi 28. Abhimanyu Khadanga Kandhamal Rayagada 29. Dasarathi Barma GRP, Cuttack Jajpur 30. Dhaneswar Dash GRP, Cuttack Jagatsinghpur 31. Satyabrata Mahakud Sambalpur Keonjhar