41 more rly stations under ECoR jurisdiction get Wi-Fi service

Bhubaneswar: As many as 41 additional railway stations under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) have been provided free Wi-Fi service this financial year, an official statement said on Monday.

The free Wi-Fi service has been provided this financial year up to March 31 by RCIL under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the ECoR said.

Last year, 59 railway stations were provided free Wi-Fi service. With this, the number of Wi-Fi-enabled railway stations under the ECoR has gone up to 100.

While 29 railway stations under the Khurda Road Division got the Wi-Fi service, 11 stations in Waltair Division become Wi-Fi-enabled and one in Sambalpur division.

The 41 stations provided Wi-Fi this year are….

Khurda Road Division– Baudpur, Kenduapada, Manjuri Road, Baitarani Road, Korai, Jakhapura, Jenapur, New Garhmadhupur, Haridaspur, Dhanamandal, Barithengarh, Byree, Nirgundi, Kendrapada Road, Kaipadar Road, Tapang, Kuhuri, Gangadharpur, Solari, Rambha, Humma, Ganjam, Jagannathpur, Golanthra, Surla Road, Jhadpudi, Baruva, Mandasa Road, Summadevi.

Sambalpur Division– Khariar Road

Waltair Division– Pundi, Naupada Jn., Kottabommali, Tilaru, Urlam, Dusi, Ponduru, Sigadam, Chipurpalli, Garividi, S.Kota.