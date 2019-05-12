40 percent voter turnout in sixth phase LS polls till 2 pm

pragativadinewsservice
An Indian polling official marks a finger of a voter with ink at a polling station in Gurgaon, in the northern Indian state of Haryana on May 12, 2019, for the sixth phase of India's general election. - Fifty-nine seats are up for grabs across the country on the sixth voting day of the marathon ballot. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
New Delhi: The voter turnout in 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of polls till 2 p.m. on Sunday was recorded nearly forty percent.

Polling is underway for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 in Haryana, eight each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand and all seven seats in Delhi.

West Bengal saw the highest 55.77 poll percentage, according to information available on Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission.

Jharkhand  has registered 47.16 percent , Madhya Pradesh (42.25), Haryana (39.16), Bihar (35.22) and Uttar Pradesh 34.30 per cent.

According to the Delhi Election Commission, the national capital of Delhi has witnessed a 34.48 per cent voter turnout till 1 p.m.

North East Delhi constituency recorded the highest 36.55 vote percentage followed by North West Delhi with 36.09. New Delhi constituency registered the lowest at 31.32 percent.

 

