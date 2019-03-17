40 kg landmine, country-made gun recovered from Gajapati forest

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
landmine recovered from Gajapati forest
18

Gajapati: The District Voluntary Force (DVF) has recovered a 40 kg landmine and a country-made gun from Paniganda forest under Adaba Police limits, informed Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma today.

According to sources, the security personnel recovered a landmine during a combing operation in the Maoist-infested area.

Related Posts

Man arrested for raping minor girl in Keonjhar

45 tortoises seized from rly station in Balasore, three held

‘Unrequited love’: Man critical in attack by…

The landmine is suspected to be planted by the Maoists. The 40-kg landmine was subsequently diffused by the DVF jawans.

Meanwhile, combining operation has been intensified in the area following the seizure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.