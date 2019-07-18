40 investigating officers of Crime Branch felicitated

Cuttack: As many as 40 investigating officers of CID, Crime Branch, were felicitated by DGP Rajendra Prasad Sharma today for outstanding contribution in the conviction of cases.
Related Posts
Here is the list of investigating officers felicitated:
- Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh, IPS
- Girija Sankar Chakraborty, Inspr of Police. UPD.BBSR
- Niranjan Kumar Dhir, Inspr of Police. Nayagarh
- Surendra Kumar Nayak, lnspr of Police, Deogarh
- Gopinath Pradhan, Inspr of Police, Boudh
- Rupadhara Nayak. Inspr of Police Vigilance Cell, Bhubaneswar
- Shyam Sundar Rao. Inspr of Police. Kandhamal
- Anupama Sahoo, Inspr. of Police. Vigilance Cuttack Division
- Jinima Samal, SI of Police, Jajpur
- Priya Ranjan Satpathy, OPS, DSP. STF, BBSR
- Ritanjali Pradhan, Inspr of Police Vigilance Rourkela Unit
- Ranjan Kumar Sahu, Inspr of Police, Malkangiri
- Sudhir Kumar Sahu, Inspr of Police, Nuapada
- Jugal Kishore Dash, SI of Police, Angul
- Rajanikanta Mishra, Inspr of Police, Jagatsinghpur
- Mukti Kumar Kullu, Inspr of Police, Malkangiri
- Sangram Kishor Pattanaik Inspr of Police, Bolangir
- Ranjit Nayak, DyS.P. HRPC.
- Abhimanyu Nayak, Inspr of Police. Puri .
- Alok Ranjan Jagdal, Sl of Police, Gajapati
- Priti Manjari Menduli, Inspr. of Police, PTC, Angul
- Manas Ranjan Barik, Inspr Of Police, Keonjhar
- Swapna Ranjan Mohapatra, OPS, SDPO, Udala, Mayurbhanj
- Madkar Sandeep Sampat, IPS, SP. CID. CB
- Gaurahari Sahoo, Inspr. of Police, Koraput
- Sugyani Sahu, Mgr. of Police. Rayagada
- Sanjeev Ranavainsa, Deogarh
- Sushant Ku Badhei, SI of Police, BOW, Bhubaneswar
- Sushanta Ku Pradhan, SI of Police. Ganjam
- Manorama Barik, SI of Police, Balasore
- Sadananda Naik, Sub-Inspector of Police, Nuapada
- Beauty Mohanty, SI of Police, Polsara PS. Ganjam
- Sujata Khamari, SI of Police, Bhadrak
- Anita Sahoo, Inspr of Police, UPD Cuttack
- Sarita Tripathy, Inspr Of Police, Vigilance, BBSR Division
- Trilochan Behera, SI of Police, Kendrapara
- Santosh Kumar Jena, Inspr of Police, Rourkela
- Prasanta Kumar Jena, SI of Police, Balasore
- Prativa Sahoo, SI of Police, Keonjhar
- Jayadev Biswajit, Inspr of Police, UPD, Bhubaneswar.