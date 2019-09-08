40 grams of brown sugar seized in Balasore, two held

Balasore: Police last night arrested two persons near Haripur Chakk in the district and seized 40 grams of brown sugar from them.

The arrested were identified as Dilip Kandi (32) of Junei village under Konark police limits in Puri district and Sujit Mishra (43) of Buxi Bazar in Cuttack city.

Sahadevkhunta Police have registered a case 260/19 in this regard and forwarded the accused duo to the court, informed Additional SP Tapan Kumar Pattanaik & IIC Paresh Kumar Rout at a presser here today.

The police said that a night patrolling unit spotted a car, which was en route to Phuladi from Aradabazar here, changing its route after seeing the police vehicle. On suspicion, the patrolling unit chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Haripur Chakk.

Upon search, the police team found 40 grams of brown sugar from the car and subsequently apprehended the duo. The seized drug is estimated to worth around Rs 4 lakh, the police added

It is suspected that accused Dilip is a drug peddler and the car owner Sujit was abetting him in smuggling the contraband from the Balasore to Bhubaneswar, the police further informed at the press meet.