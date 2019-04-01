4 LeT terrorists eliminated in encounter in J&K

Pulwama: Security forces killed four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter in Lassipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Sources said three Army personnel and one policeman also sustained injuries in the operation. They have been shifted to a hospital and their health condition is stable, officials said.

News agencies reported that a case was registered in the matter.

Officials said the security personnel have recovered two AK rifles, one SLR and one pistol from the site.

The surrounding area was cordoned off.

On March 30, an explosion occurred near a convoy of the 54th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a private vehicle in Pulwama.

There were no casualties nor injuries in the incident, officials said.

According to reports the CRPF have made changes in the rules of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to its convoys to thwart suicide car bomb threats.

Some traffic control changes have also been made to the timings of the convoy, halt locations and coordination with other security forces, reports said.