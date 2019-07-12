4 lakh people affected, 3 killed in Assam flood

Guwahati: The situation in flood-hit Assam has become grim as over four lakh people are affected in 17 of the 27 districts, according to media reports.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan district on Wednesday.

The people living in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Barpeta in lower Assam are the hard-hit, the reports said.

Officials said 749 villages across the state were flooded and nearly 17 thousand hectares of cropland are submerged.

The NDRF along with state agencies have been conducting rescue operations and more than 1800 people have been rescued and moved to the 53 relief camps.

Reports said ferry services across Assam have been stopped after the weather office forecast more rain this weekend. Flood waters have also entered the Kaziranga National Park in upper Assam forcing the animals to take shelter at safe places.