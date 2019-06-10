4 killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express in UP

Balrai: At least four people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after being hit by the Rajdhani Express near Balrai Railway Station close to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.

According to sources, some passengers of Awadh Express got off the train while it waited for the Rajdhani Express to cross. The passengers strayed into the adjacent track unmindful of the fact that Rajdhani Express was coming. Meanwhile, they were hit by the train.

As a result, four died on the spot, while 6 injured were rushed to the Saifai hospital.

All victims were passengers of Awadh Express, which was diverted to the loop line to allow Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express to pass, reports said.