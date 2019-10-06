4 killed, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting

Kansas: As many as four people lost their lives and five others were left injured in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City bar in Kansas state, authorities said.

On Sunday KSHB-TV reported that officers were called on Sunday at 1:30 am (0630 GMT) to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were fatally wounded inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown. Kansas City police are investigating the shooting, it was learned.