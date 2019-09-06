4 get rigorous imprisonment for murder of former Arunachal MLA’s son

New Delhi: The additional sessions judge of Saket Court in New Delhi on Friday sentenced four persons to rigorous imprisonment in connection with the murder of Arunachal youth Nido Tania.

The court convicted Farman, Pawan, Sunder and Sunny Uppal in connection with the murder. While Farman has been sentenced to 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs 20,000, Pawan will undergo 7 years RI with fine of Rs 20,000.

Similarly, Sunder has been awarded 7 Years RI with fine of Rs 20,000 and Sunny Uppal will undergo 3 Years RI with fine of Rs 20,000.

The CBI had registered the case on 28th February, 2014 on the orders dated 21.02.2014 of Govt of India and took up the investigation of the case which was earlier registered by the Delhi Police.

It was alleged that Nido Tania, son of an MLA of Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by a group of persons on 29.01.2014 at Lajpat Nagar, Delhi over a minor issue and he succumbed to his injuries on 30.01.2014.

The investigation revealed that Nido Tania had allegedly visited Lajpat Nagar along with his three friends and had inquired about the directions to the house of a common friend from few persons in Lajpat Nagar. They had reached a Paneer shop where he inquired about the location of his friend’s house but was humiliated and laughed at by the accused persons.

It was further alleged that Nido, who was also physically assaulted ultimately succumbed to his injuries on 30.01.2014.

After thorough investigation, it was revealed that 7 persons including 3 juveniles were involved in the assault on Nido. A charge sheet against four accused was filed in the Designated Court, Delhi.

A report was also filed before the Juvenile Justice Board, Kingsway Camp, Delhi against the three juveniles. The Trial Court, Delhi found the said four accused guilty and convicted them.