4-day training programme on Cyber Crime Investigation begins

Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma DGP on Monday inaugurated a four-day specialised training programme on Cyber Crime Investigation and Forensics at Police Bhawan here.

As many as 200 police officers from different districts participated in the training programme on the first day. Another batch of 130 police officers will take part in the training from June 19 to 20.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with the State Branch of UNICEF. Chief of UNICEF, Odisha. Dr. Monika Nielsen attended the inaugural programme.

Addressing the gatherings, Sharma highlighted the initiatives taken by the Odisha Police to combat cyber-crimes in the state. He emphasised on the need of the training programme for the inculcation of professional skills amongst the trainee officers.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the Odisha government and Odisha Police for the establishment of three Cyber Crime Police Stations at Berhampur, Rourkela & Sambalpur to handle various cybercrime incidents. He also referred to the steps being taken for the establishment of three more Cyber Crime Police stations at Bhubaneswar, Koraput & Balasore.

He stressed on continuous learning and training to be imparted to officers to investigate the cyber crime cases. In his speech, he also informed about the plan to establish a Cyber Crime Lab-cum-Training Centre at Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion, the DGP released a compendium on Cyber Investigation and Forensics & Digest on Criminal Prosecution 2019 prepared by CID,CB.

ADGP (Crime Branch) Santosh Upadhyay gave an introduction and welcome address at the inaugural meeting while Arun Bothra, IGP, Crime offered the vote of thanks.

Besides, Hrishikesh Bedi, Veenit Kumar, Nitish Chandan and Ankit Sharma attended the programme as resource persons.