4 critical as fire breaks out at NALCO plant in Angul

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Fire at NALCO plant
44

Angul: As many as four employees of NALCO Plant in Angul district suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Smelter Casthouse- B unit of the plant on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the employees were busy in their work when a fire ensued in the Smelter Casthouse- B unit of the plant. They were immediately rescued and rushed to NALCO hospital.

Related Posts

Woman teacher alleges misbehaviour by college principal in…

Farmer commits suicide over loan burden in Balasore

Birmaharajpur Revenue Inspector caught taking bribe

On being informed, fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. Reportedly, the health condition of the victims is stated to be critical, sources added.

 

More details awaited.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.