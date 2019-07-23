4 critical as fire breaks out at NALCO plant in Angul

Angul: As many as four employees of NALCO Plant in Angul district suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Smelter Casthouse- B unit of the plant on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the employees were busy in their work when a fire ensued in the Smelter Casthouse- B unit of the plant. They were immediately rescued and rushed to NALCO hospital.

On being informed, fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. Reportedly, the health condition of the victims is stated to be critical, sources added.

More details awaited.