4.4-magnitude quake kills two tourists in Indonesia

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on Richter scale has left two tourists dead and 44 others injured in Lombok island in Indonesia on Monday.

According to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson of the National Agency for Disaster Management, the tourists were from Malaysia.

News agencies said they were caught in a landslide with 36 others at the Tiu Kelep waterfall near Mount Rinjani.

The earthquake has flattened 32 buildings and 500 were affected with moderate damage, authorities said. They said more than 80 people, 22 of them Malaysians, had to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani.

The US Geological Survey said the hypocenter of the earthquake was situated some 24 km deep and 4 km south east of Sembalun Bumbung village.

Mount Rinjani is an active volcano scaling 3,726 metres and the second highest in Indonesia.