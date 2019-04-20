4.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Jharkhand, Tremors Felt In Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A light intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale shook some parts of Jharkhand and Odisha on Saturday.

The earthquake, with its epicentre at Kharsawan under Saraikela district of Jharkhand, was felt at around 6:20 am and lasted for a few seconds. There has been no report of any loss to life or property so far.

In the meantime, the tremors were felt at some places including Rairangpur, Bisoi, Gorumahisani and Bahalada areas of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

People rushed out of their houses after experiencing the tremors.