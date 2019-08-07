3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant caps new record leaving Dhoni behind

New Delhi: After hitting a match-winning knock of 65 runs in the 3rd T20I against West Indies in Guyana Indian batsman Rishabh Pant broke the record of the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20Is on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant got two records to his name with his unbeaten knock of 65. Pant became the first Indian batsman to register two T20I half-centuries before turning 22. The wicketkeeper-batsman’s 42-ball 65 is also the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20I cricket.

Rishabh Pant went past MS Dhoni who held the record when he had hit 56 vs England in Bengaluru in 2017. Dhoni’s 52 against South Africa in Centurion is in now third on the list of highest scores by Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in T20I cricket.

Responding to the West Indies total of 146/6, top-scorer Pant and Kohli (59) took the match away from the hosts with a third-wicket partnership of 106. The win on Tuesday also ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series as the West Indies slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

India completed their second successive 3-0 whitewash over the West Indies in T20I cricket as they seal a comfortable 7-wicket win over the hosts in the final T20I.