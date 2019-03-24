3rd Odisha River Conference kick starts in Baripada

Mayurbhanj: The third Odisha River Conferences on the theme ‘Promoting the Forest-River-Communities nexus for Conservation of Rivers and Combating Climate Change’ began in Baripada today.

Speaking at the event, Ranjan Panda, the convenor of Water Initiatives Odisha, said, “Rivers, an important and integrated part of the ecology, cannot exist without healthy forests, and healthy natural forests cannot exist without local indigenous communities.”

“It is high time we explored the inter-relationship between forest, river and communities. There is an urgent need to discuss more on this subject and to bring the communities to the mainstream discourse of river and forest conservation,” he added.

He suggested that two important factors need to be brought into the purview – rights of the local and indigenous communities over forests and water; and the role of forests in building climate resilience.

Ashok Panigrahi, a noted conservationist, said, “Forest-water-communities inter-relationship is an important discourse in view of the recent Supreme Court order on the eviction of forest dwellers whose claims over forest land they have been cultivating and inhabiting on were rejected.”

“If the forest dwellers are going to be evicted from the land where they have been staying for generations, neither the forests nor the wildlife is going to be protected and it would sound the death knell of the streams and rivers that originated from forests,” he added.

On the occasion, Malati Nayak, a tribal community leader of Khajuripadar village under Boipariguda block of Koraput district, was conferred Jala Joddha Samman 2019 for her lifetime contribution in ensuring community forest protection in 10 gram panchayats of the block, while Dengajhari Mahila Jungle Suraksha O Parichalana Committee, a federation of village women of Dengajhari under Ranpur block of Nayagarh district was awarded Ajira Bhagiratha Samman-2019.