New Delhi: About 140 delegates from Japan and India attended the 3rd Indo-Japan Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction held here today.

The delegates included experts from both the governments, top premium research institutes, city administrators, specialized Disaster Management agencies and the private sector.

The India and Japan government had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in September 2017. The 3rd Indo-Japan workshop is the follow-up of the deliberations held during the 1st Indo-Japan Workshop on DRR held on March 18-19, 2018 in New Delhi as well as during the 2nd Indo-Japan workshop on DRR held on October 13-15, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.

The 3rd workshop was organised with an objective of enhancing collaboration between research institutes, cities and the private sector in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction.

Inaugurating the workshop, PK Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said that both India and Japan have world-class research institutions and collaboration among them can lead to capacity building at all levels.

He added that the collaboration between cities, research institutions and the private sector will also result in mutual benefit and long-term Disaster Risk Reduction.

He emphasised that the collaboration between India and Japan should be strengthened in the areas of Early Warning Systems, build-back-better, capacity development, Science & Technology application and institution strengthening.

The Japanese delegation included Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination, Cabinet Office, Akihiro Nakamura, Ambassador of Japan to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, along with Government officials, domain experts from leading research institutes and various private companies working in the fields of Disaster Risk Reduction had participated in this workshop.