39th World Congress of Poets Day 2: “Wisdom Poetry has the Power to Enlighten our Path”

Bhubaneswar: “Wisdom poetry has the power to enlighten our path,” said Shyam Jaju, National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gracing the main event of the second day of 39th World Congress of Poets at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University on October 3, 2019.

“Poetry can make us connect to the movement that would otherwise quietly slip by us. Wisdom poetry is a counsellor helping us to understand one another batter. It can lead us away from hate to love, from violence to mercy and pity; it has the power to enlighten our path”, he said.

The theme of the second day of 39th WCP was ‘Wisdom Poetry’. “Wisdom poetry reveals an understanding that deep meaning can be felt in the details. Mahakavi Kalidas, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu, Shri Aurobinda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are the greatest wisdom poets of India”, Shri Jaju stated. The symphony of human feelings like love, hate, betrayal, sensitivity, and duty can be seen as huge reflection in the work of great poet, Kalidas, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament, Bhubaneswar said, compassion is the basis of all morality. Society doesn’t need anything more than compassion. Poetry is the great medium of compassion, she pointed out.

Prof. Ernesto Kahan, First Vice President, World Academy of Arts & Culture (WAAC), USA said, “Our generation is privileged. Until this generation, we did not have the resources to provide basic care to everyone. But in this generation, we have the resources to provide education and primary health care to every single person in the world. Simultaneously, there is a possibility and probability of destroying everything. There is a probability to destroy all humankind, to contaminate everything. We have to be more cautious to protect humankind and our environment. Poetry is beauty and poetry is love. Maybe this world can be different from the combination of beauty and freedom, beauty and education, and beauty and love.

Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University said, land of Odisha is known for wisdom poetry. Odia Bhagabat written by Atibadi Jagannath Dash is a well-known wisdom poetry of Odisha. Poetry is all about love and compassion, he said. Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President, 39th World Congress of Poets and Founder, KIIT & KISS delivered the welcome address, Dr. María Eugenia Soberanis, General Secretary, WAAC proposed vote of thanks.

On the occasion, Smt. Prabasini Mahakud, Eminent Odia Poet and Writer; Shri Souvagya Kumar Mohapatra, Executive Director, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, Odisha; Dr. Rita Malhotra, President, Poetry Across Cultures, New Delhi; and Ms. Dutee Chand, Olympian, and Ace Sprinter were conferred with Honorary Diploma by 39th World Congress of Poets.

Parallel poetry reading sessions on English, Chinese, Spanish, Hindi and Odia languages on compassion were held on the day. Also, books of 67 authors of various languages were released.