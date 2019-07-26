390 kg of ganja seized in Malkangiri, two held

Malkangiri: Police on Thursday night seized nearly 390 kg of ganja near Essar company Chakk in Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district and arrested two persons on charges of smuggling contraband.

According to sources, cops were on night patrol when they intercepted a 12-wheeler truck that was speeding its way on the road.

During the search, the police found 390 kg of ganja stacked inside the vehicle and seized it.

The ganja consignment was being transported to Haryana from Andhra Pradesh via Malkangiri, police said.