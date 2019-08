39 Odisha cops to receive Police Medals on I-Day

Bhubaneswar: A total of 39 police personnel from Odisha will be awarded prestigious Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day for their outstanding services this year.

While 26 police officers will be honoured with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), two personnel will be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS). Besides, 11 police personnel will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

The officials will be conferred with the medals by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik in the Investiture Ceremony at Jayadev Bhawan at 11.30 AM.

Police Medal For Gallantry:

Shri Sunil Kumar Nanda, ASI,Rourkela Police District. Shri Kamalendu Sarangi, Havildar,Rourkela Police District. Shri Madan Kishan, Constable, Rourkela Police District. Shri Athnacius Jojo, Constable Rourkela Police District. Shri Mukesh Kumar Brahma, Constable,Rourkela Police Shri Bidyadhar Sethi, Subedar,OSAP , 6th Bn., Cuttack. Shri Bishal Bomjan, Commando,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Dhruba Bahadur Basnet, Havildar,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Rajendra Malla, Commando,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Deepak Sing Kunwar, Commando,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Rajesh Biswakarma,Havildar,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Niranjan Sahu, Addl. S.P.(Operation),Koraput. Shri Keshaba Sisa, Havildar, Koraput. Shri Jitendra Kumar Das, Havildar, Koraput. Shri Sinaya Sekhar Bepari, Constable,Korpaut. Shri Urdhaba Chalan, Constable,Koraput. Shri Kanhu Charan Majhi, Constable,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Prateek Singh, IPS, Supdt. of Police, Kandhamal. Shri Rabindra Sabar, Subedar,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Ashok Kumar Rath, Subear,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Alok Kumar Sethy, Havildar, SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Dhananjay Barad, Commando,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Krushna Chandra Ping, Commando,SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Santosh Kumar Dhan, Commando, SOG, Bhubaneswar. Shri Jagannath Kanhar, OAPF, Kandhamal. Shri Madhusudan Mallick, Constable,Kandhamal.

President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service:

Shri Gyanaranjan Mohapatra, OPSDSP, SIW, Bhubaneswar. Shri Asim Kumar Panda,OPSACP Zone-I, Bhubaneswar, UPD.

Police Medal For Meritorious Service: