38 grams of brown sugar seized in Balasore, two held

Balasore: Police on Monday seized 38 grams brown sugar from Markona area in Balasore and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Faiz Mohammad and Ashiq Khan, natives of Khurda district.

Acting on reliable inputs about a drug consignment, Simulia police apprehended the accused on NH-26 near Markona area and seized the drug from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and forwarded them to the court.