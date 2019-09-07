38 arrested for drunken driving across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 38 persons have been arrested for drunken driving on National and State Highways across the state, police said on Saturday.

“Odisha Police conducted a statewide drive to detect drunken driving on National Highway and State Highway at 14 tollgates. 38 drunken drivers were arrested on the first day September 6 as per provisions of section 185/202 of MV Act,” police said in a press note.

“Such drive will continue to contain and curb drunken driving on Highways. Police officers have been advised to ensure that there is no congestion or avoidable harassment,” the statement added.

While 11 persons were arrested for drunken driving from Barapali and Masunikani check gates in Sambalpur, four arrested Sasan and Ramachandrapur check gates.

Similarly, four persons were arrested from Dhenkikote and Banajodi check gates of Keonjhar, three from Panikoili and Srirampur of Jajpur, three from Barahguda of Bargarh, four from Manguli in Cuttack, three from Bhejiput in Ganjam, three from Godipada in Khurda and three from Sheragarh in Balasore.