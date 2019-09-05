354 students get degrees at Sri Sri University convocation

Cuttack: As many as 354 students, including 152 postgraduates and 202 undergraduates received their degrees on the sixth convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University here on Thursday.

Sixteen students received gold medals for outstanding academic performance under various specializations of 16 different courses. Besides, Research Scholar Prafulla Padhi was awarded Doctorate Degree and four got Prestigious Honorary Doctorate Honoris Causa Degree on the occasion.

State health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Prof. KK Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation was the Guest of Honour.

Addressing from Mongolia, the Founder and lifetime President of SSU Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Once upon a time, India was leading as a Centre of academic excellence and we have to revive our tradition.”

He emphasised the need for an international study on mediation and conflict resolution which is the need of the hour. He added that the ones who are ahead of time are creators, whereas, the ones who are on time are managers. He encouraged a spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the students.

Speaking on the occasion, health minister Naba Kishore Das said, “As the students start their career with the blessings of Guruji and you are lucky to get that opportunity as the students of this University. And what I have learned from Guruji is that Love is the most important thing in this universe.”