350 grams brown sugar seized in Rourkela, 1 held

Sundargarh: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have seized 350 grams of brown sugar and arrested one smuggler at Rourkela railway station, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a resident of nearby Rourkela plant site area, was arrested on June 3 after he got down from Gitanjali Express in Rourkela station, the police said.

According to sources, the Railway police had received tip-off regarding a huge consignment being transported in Gitanjali Express. Acting on the information, the police monitored the movement of accused from Chakradhar station in Jharkhand.

The police apprehended the accused after he departed from the express train at around 9. 30 pm. During the search, police found 350 gram of brown sugar from his possession.

The racketeer used to smuggle the contraband from Kolkata to Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Titlagarh. The police have initiated a probe to get a deep insight into the racket.