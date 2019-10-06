344-Year-Old Tortoise, Alagba Dies In Nigeria

Alagba
Nigeria: A tortoise whose royal owners claimed was 344 years old has died in the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogbomosho in Southwest Nigeria.

As per reports, the animal experts doubt the tortoise could have attained such an advanced age, its royal owners say Alagba, meaning Elder, had lived in the palace for centuries. Alagba died after “a brief illness” on Thursday,

The tortoise was said to have been brought to the palace by the third traditional ruler of the town, Isan Okumoyede, hundreds of years ago, informed sources.

