320 Agents Of Change Ready To Work On Disaster Risk Management, Public Health In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Fani, a category 4 storm that made landfall in the state of Odisha on 3rd May, was one of the worst cyclones to hit India in the last two decades. Odisha’s preparedness, efficient early warning system, timely action, and well-planned large-scale evacuation strategies helped 1.2 million people move safely into cyclone shelters.

The success of the massive evacuation of people to safer places by the state government received worldwide recognition. But post-disaster, the real-time situation and the challenges faced by the affected communities were still to be understood and addressed. It’s been over 2 months, the state is still struggling to get back to normalcy.

According to the first preliminary damage assessment report of the Odisha government, the cyclone has affected at least 15.9 million people spread over 16,659 villages, damaged five lakh houses and 6,700 hospital buildings and perished 34 lakh livestock.

The disaster didn’t happen when Cyclone Fani battered Odisha and affected over 15.9 Million people- The Real Disaster is unfolding now. After cyclone Fani, a clear picture has emerged of the extent of physical damage, especially to critical infrastructure, livelihood, shelter and essential services including, health, education. In Puri, particularly there has been a significant threat of infections and epidemics due to the lack of potable water and functional sanitation.

By looking forward the emerging need for emergency health care services and to ensure proper water & sanitation and hygiene condition of cyclone-affected communities AJSA (Anchalik Jana Seva Anusthan) a state-level NGO has come forward to address the emerging public health issues under the aegis of Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) India and PHILIPS.

Recently, AJSA has organised over 26 Mega health camps in Krushnaprasad and Brahmagiri block of Puri district. Over 5500 patients were treated by qualified doctors in the health camps. In the health camps necessary medical counselling and free medicines were provided to the patients. During the health camps, several cases of diarrhoea, Jaundice, dehydration, viral fever, eczema, flu and asthma were detected. As well as, children were provided vitamin tonics, medicine for the cold & cough, Fever as per the prescriptions of doctors and the parents were instructed about the adequate dosages of medicine. As the skin diseases were spreading very rapidly due to contaminated water in the identified villages of the said blocks, therefore skin ointments and antibiotics were provided to the sufferers. Few critical cases were also referred to the nearby hospital for further treatments.

To strengthen the community-based disaster management and disaster-resilient WASH programming, different training was conducted by AJSA, CAF India and Philips, where village-level volunteers took part and trained on basics of community-based disaster risk reduction& disaster risk management strategies and different public health aspects. Separate sessions were organised to build the capacity of volunteers on search and rescue, basic first aid etc.

Now a cadre of 320 volunteers have been created in Puri district, who are acting as the “Agents of Change” in their own society and they have taken the responsibility for effective community-based Disaster risk management. AJSA has also sensitised over 700 adolescent girl and women leaders and community-level health workers on menstrual hygiene across 26 villages of Krushnaprasad and Brahmagiri.

In its emergency relief distribution programme AJSA has distributed 1100 first-aid kits, 1100 hygiene kits and 1100 water filters to the most affected communities of 25 villages.

Besides these emergency health camps, relief operation, training and capacity building activities, AJSA has organised a series of Street plays and Odia folk plays (Pala and Daskatia) to sensitise the people on different aspects of Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and other public health issues. Since the plays were in the local language, therefore, it was widely appreciated by the communities. AJSA has also created awareness through wall paintings in the walls of different villages and distributed leaflets and a specially designed handbook with an aim to sensitise the community level volunteers, students on basic Health & Hygiene who will again sensitize the whole community in near future regarding hygiene and cleanliness during pre and post-disaster.

While identifying the beneficiary for these relief operations, AJSA has given special emphasise to single women-headed households, differently-abled persons and elderly persons said the Secretary of AJSA, Sri Bashundhara Behera. He further added that- AJSA has been committed to serving the most vulnerable communities in this hour of need, AJSA has been providing emergency relief to the most affected communities of Puri and in near future also we will undertake different long-term recovery programme to address the problems related to Livelihood and shelter he added. The programmes were coordinated by Sri Prasant Mangaraj, Ms Bagmita Das and Sri Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra of AJSA.