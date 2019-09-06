32 yrs after FIR, retd IAS officer gets 5 yrs RI for possessing arms

New Delhi: A former IAS officer on Friday sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1.5 lakh in connection with possession of arms and ammunitions.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Rouse Avenue, District Court Complex, New Delhi has sentenced Surender Singh Ahluwalia, former Secretary & Commissioner, Labour & Employment, the government of Nagaland.

The CBI had registered a case against Ahluwalia 32 years ago on August 31, 1987 on the allegations of possession of five firearms and large quantity of ammunition at his official residences at New Delhi and Kohima.

After thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed on 10.04.1992 in the Designated Court. Charges were framed against the accused person on 10.02.2010.

After prolonged trial, the accused Surender Singh Ahluwalia was held guilty and convicted by the Court.