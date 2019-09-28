31 middlemen/agents nabbed from hospitals, RTOs in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 31 middlemen/agents have been arrested today from nine districts of Odisha in the special drives against brokers at different hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries, and regional transport offices.

The special drives against “dalals” are underway across the state in compliance with the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma.

Special drives were conducted in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Bhadrak of Odisha districts including Bhubaneswar UPD today. Among 31 middlemen, police arrested at least nine touts from Jajpur RTO, which is the highest in number today.

Police said that nine middlemen were arrested from hospitals while 22 agents were arrested from RTOs in different districts today. Earlier on Friday police had arrested 75 middlemen from hospitals and RTOs across the state.

“The drive will be intensified and we are also trying to find out the nexus of the arrested touts with hospital and RTO officials,” said a police official.