300 special telephone booths to be set up in J&K ahead of Eid

New Delhi/Srinagar: Three hundred special telephone booths will be set up in Jammu and Kashmir to help locals communicate ahead of Eid, officials said.

The J&K Civil Administration on Sunday said the special telephone booths were being set up to help public communicate with relatives . The communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir continued for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

The government has made sufficient stocking of essential items in view of the curfew imposed in the region.

A statement by the civil administration said: “Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, kerosene oil for 35 days, LPG for 1 month, high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol for 28 days”.

The delivery of vegetables and other essential commodities have been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans, the statement added.