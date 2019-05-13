300 labourers from Odisha leave Telangana brick kiln

Bhubaneswar: Over 300 labourers from Odisha, who had been held captive in a brick kiln in Katnepally of Telangana State for over nine months, have been sent to their native on Monday.

According to sources, the migrant labourers from Odisha had been to the neighbouring state Telangana to work in a brick kiln where they were allegedly forced to work for 18 to 20 hours. They were tortured by the owner of the brick kiln Avinash Rao, who did not allow the workers to visit their native places.

However, the situation worsened after one Surendra sustained critical injuries after being thrashed by the brick kiln owner.

Fumed over the incident, the migrant labourers left the industry and went on to meet the Collector of Peddapalli district.

Taking note of the plight of the migrant labourers, Civil Liberties Committee of Telangana, general secretary, N Narayana Rao wrote a letter to the Joint Labour Commissioner Srinivas Rao at Hyderabad in this regard.

Initially, the Civil Liberties Committee of Karimnagar district committee and Dalitha Liberation Front leaders met the migrant labourers and subsequently sent them all to their native place in Odisha.