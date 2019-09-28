300 gm brownsugar seized in Balasore, peddler nabbed by RPF

Balasore: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have seized 300 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 30 lakh from a peddler at Jaleswar railway station in Balasore district today.

The accused person has been identified as Sheikh Rathibul of Rajpur village in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, RPF personnel apprehended Rathibul while he was carrying brown sugar with him. The narcotic substance was reportedly being smuggled to Balasore from Kolkata.

The police apprehended the accused after he departed from the train. During the search, police found 300 grams of brown sugar from his possession. Reportedly, the narcotic substance worth around Rs 30 lakh.

The racketeer used to smuggle the contraband from Kolkata to Balasore and the police have initiated a probe to get a deep insight into the racket. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Rathibul and forwarded to the court, sources said.