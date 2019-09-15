30 tobacco-filled gunny bags seized from bus in Ganjam, one detained

gunny bags seized from bus in Ganjam
14

Ganjam: The Excise Mobile Squad and police officials on Sunday seized at least 30 gunny bags filled with tobacco from a bus during a raid at Polasara area in Ganjam district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise sleuths with the help of police personnel intercepted a private bus named “Baraladebi”. The vehicle was en route to Berhampur from Rourkela.

During the search, the cops found tobacco stashed in 30 gunny bags from the vehicle and detained a person involved in the illegal trade for further interrogation.

